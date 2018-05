Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Keihin dual carb idle screw #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2011 Location 3 stacks and a rock CA Age 26 Posts 328 Keihin dual carb idle screw the idle screw for my keihin dual carbs is sheared off. Does anyone have one that they want to part with before I cough up 55 dollars for a new one from Kawasaki parts depot?



1978 440 KIA

1992 550SX sold

1993 750 sold

1991 440 KIA

#2 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,912 Re: Keihin dual carb idle screw Just tap it out to a normal thread and put a bolt in it and use a nut to lock it in adjustment

