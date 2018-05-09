Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sx, 800sxr stock pipe: where is the water injected? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location Apple Valley Age 32 Posts 459 750sx, 800sxr stock pipe: where is the water injected? Long story short, my ski setup is forced to use a stock 750/800 pipe. I want to dry it and the waterbox out for better bottom. Question is, can anyone tell me where in the stock pipe the water is injected (I won't have the pipe till Friday so I can't look at mine yet). I heard it is near the stinger only on this pipe. My idea is to set it up like a type 4 or power factor. Plug the internal water injector, plug the top chamber pisser, have water comes into the stock fitting, a new fitting will be tapped on to the other end of the head pipe, water would be routed out the head pipe to a pisser and flow control valve, then routed to the stinger where another fitting would be tapped to inject water in and regulated by a main jet or similar. So the pipe would have a water jacket, would be dry with the exception of regulated water the the stinger. Thoughts?IMG_20180509_104735.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

