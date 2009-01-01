pxctoday

  Today, 01:39 PM
    Cleatusjo
    Cleatusjo is offline
    Top Dog Cleatusjo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co.
    Age
    60
    Posts
    1,985

    1993 650 Stator With Wiring

    Clean, Clean, Clean, late model 93' stator with wiring to the e-box. No hack job. ( 4 wire ).

    PM me for my paypal. No questions to ask, it's a stator. you need it or you don't.

    $60.00 shipped US 48, PM for international quote.
