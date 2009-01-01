Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1989 Jetmate 650cc Spark Issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location FL Age 31 Posts 1 1989 Jetmate 650cc Spark Issues Hey everyone. First time using this forum. I just picked up a Jetmate this past weekend and am trying to get spark. It looks like the motor was submerged from rainwater at some point because there is a water line in the hull. So far I replaced all the fuses, made sure the battery is producing 12.5v, made sure the stop switch was engaged, and tried old and new spark plugs. I checked the 2ndary winding resistance on the ignition and it is in spec, but when I remove the igniter and check the resistance on the 4 wires that come out, my readings don't match what is in the manual. Same goes for the tests on the rectifier. Wouldn't it be unusual for both of these to go bad? It looks like the water wasn't high enough to get inside the CDI box. Not quite sure If I should be replacing these parts or should I be focusing on the stator? Attached Images Capture 2.PNG (1.06 MB, 3 views)

Assuming you set your ohm-meter to the 1 Kilo-ohm scale, then the results are out of range.



Make sure the ohm-meter is set to the correct range, then test again.



