Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1985 js550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2013 Location Chicago, Illinois Age 30 Posts 7 1985 js550 Hey guys just purchased my first stand up and thought I would share. Purchased this for only $250.00 with title. The guy said it started up last year which I was skeptical of because of the mouse nest inside the hull and overall dirty appearance. Best part about it were all the aftermarket parts. I gave the guy the cash and took it home (I know I should of compression tested it). Once I unloaded it I put on some gloves and started removing the mouse nest.... Before I knew it there were 5 baby mice running around the hull LOL. I decided I would take the hood off and lay the ski on its side overnight in my backyard. In the morning they were all gone and I added some gas and a battery and sure enough it started second push. I compression tested it and both cylinders were 150psi each(harbor freight comp tester not sure how accurate they are). The aftermarket parts include Kerker exhaust, mariner watebox, flame arrestor (says barbron corp detroit,mi), jetline ride plate, westcoast intake grate, JRE steering plate, and some sort of custom support around the drive shaft. I will post some pics below and update as the restoration goes on.

Thanks



P.S. I live in live in the suburbs of Chicago, looking for people to ride with once this is done. Attached Images 20180508_173441.jpg (3.67 MB, 2 views)

20180508_173441.jpg (3.67 MB, 2 views) 20180508_161157.jpg (6.17 MB, 2 views)

20180508_161157.jpg (6.17 MB, 2 views) 20180508_161657.jpg (4.32 MB, 2 views)

20180508_161657.jpg (4.32 MB, 2 views) 20180508_161920.jpg (5.66 MB, 2 views)

20180508_161920.jpg (5.66 MB, 2 views) 20180508_165522.jpg (3.46 MB, 4 views)

20180508_165522.jpg (3.46 MB, 4 views) 20180507_171822.jpg (3.10 MB, 3 views) Last edited by kawi_chris; Yesterday at 11:47 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules