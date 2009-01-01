Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Please help identify this motor #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location North Dakota Age 39 Posts 85 Please help identify this motor This is for sale locally for 200 bucks. The guy thinks the ski it came out of was a 98 Yamaha. Any insight would be great.... Attached Images p_56fcb0f272f9292c44c83f948c75f00b.jpg (110.0 KB, 4 views)

Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2007 Location Arkansas Posts 2,198 Re: Please help identify this motor It say on the head 62t. Has duel 38 so im guessing 701. Cases are 62t also. I would give 200 for long as a rod not hanging out the other side. If it spinds dame good deal for 200 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

