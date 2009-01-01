pxctoday

  Today, 10:17 PM #1
    ejolliffe
    Please help identify this motor

    This is for sale locally for 200 bucks. The guy thinks the ski it came out of was a 98 Yamaha. Any insight would be great....
  Today, 10:39 PM #2
    ryno1355
    Re: Please help identify this motor

    Look at the side of the case and cylinders to look for the model to be 100% sure on what it is but to me It looks like a 62t with having the dual carbs.


  Today, 11:36 PM #3
    driftmaster
    Re: Please help identify this motor

    It say on the head 62t. Has duel 38 so im guessing 701. Cases are 62t also. I would give 200 for long as a rod not hanging out the other side. If it spinds dame good deal for 200
