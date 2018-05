Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 Seadoo gtx rfi idle issues. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location toccoa ga Age 46 Posts 4 98 Seadoo gtx rfi idle issues. I picked up a 98 GTX RFI in a trade. I know very little about it. It will crank with throttle and rev to 7k ( wont idle) on the trailer but wont rev over 4.5k in the water. It's top speed is about 20 in the water. It has a miss every once in a while at 4.5k. It has new plugs, new rectifier and new gas. The injectors were taken out and cleaned. What would typically cause no idle all the time and limp mode in the water? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

