Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1996 zxi 1100 rpm question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location NY Age 27 Posts 2 1996 zxi 1100 rpm question Hey guys first post here. I purchased a 1996 kawasaki zxi 1100 this year, runs pretty well just got a couple of questions I thought I’d throw out. First lemme give some background.



Ski is mint, I’d be surprised if it had 50 hours on it. Engine compartment looks like a new ski, I mean literally there isn’t a piece of dirt in it.

120 compression in all 3

Ignition cables cut back

stock carbs rebuilt. All synced as per manual.

was told there’s a “high performance impeller” Believe the guy and looking at it with a light it looks brand new.

worx sponsons for porpoising, ski rides great.

no leaks anywhere no problems that I can see.

Throttle is set properly.

ski still using oil tank. (Not premixed)

Only run 93 octane in it.

My problem is I’m seeing 7500 rpm max on glass water. And gps telling me 54 mph. I know the ski is suppose to see 57-58 and rpms at 7800-8000. Only time I see that rpm is in chop when the ski hits back into water..

anyone got any ideas? I know the worx sponsons could lower top mph but I don’t think it would be the cause of low rpms.



Also probably a different problem very rarely after idling when I hit the gas hard the ski dies. Almost like a bog and it shuts off, It’s very rare but I have seen it happen. At first I thought it just needed to warm up but I have seen it happen after a nice ride aswell.



Thanks guys. Last edited by Serkit; Today at 03:11 PM . #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,818 Re: 1996 zxi 1100 rpm question My advise to any 2stroke of that age is before you start troubleshooting, replace the crank seals. They are 22 years old and I bet the front seal behind the flywheel is leaking a bit. Cant properly tune with a leaky crankcase.



I would pull the sponsons and see if it changes things. As for the idling/full throttle problem, if you had SBN carbs I would tell you to change the siphon valves. Not sure about the stock Kehins though.

-91 300SX -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -90 TS650-91 300SX #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location NY Age 27 Posts 2 Re: 1996 zxi 1100 rpm question The ski didnt run for about 12 years according to the guy, and was stored in his garage. Crank seal huh, havent seen that brought up in any of the threads Ive read with similar problems. Ill take a look into it.



Yea I get some bog ever now and then on the full throttle from idle. Sometimes a bog, sometimes a stall, most of the time full acceleration.



