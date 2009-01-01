Hey guys I need some advice on which model I should start with for developing a tuning system. What are popular models or commonly ask questions?
I currently own a 2015 Spark and was going to start developing a tuning system to reprogram the ecu but don't know if its worth it. The ecu on the Spark is a Bosch ME17.8.5. I am assuming reading a writing is done over CanBus.
Does anybody have access to a Megatech BUDS BRP hardware and software? I will pay to borrow it or if someone has it for sale? I need to figure out the seed and key algorithm to access the firmware. I can dump the firmware using my fgtech but would like to do it over OBD.
Anybody would like to help with the development?
Thanks