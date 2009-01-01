|
86 X2 CDI or Dales Bad Attitude CDI
Looking for either a 1986 x2 CDI (no rev limiter) or a Dales Bad Attitude Coil in working condition.
Thanks
whats the OEM part number on the 86' coil?
Not sure will look up but it will be 3 wire not 4.
whats the OEM part number on the 86' coil?
Awesome! Can you share the OEM part # if you have it?
Two part numbers listed for 86’s...
Awesome! Can you share the OEM part # if you have it?
21118-3702
21119-3712
87:
21119-3712
Assuming the 21118-3702 is probably it based on this.
