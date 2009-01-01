pxctoday

  Today, 12:47 PM #1
    Kempski
    Kempski is online now
    PWCToday Guru Kempski's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Cornelius, NC
    Age
    31
    Posts
    332

    86 X2 CDI or Dales Bad Attitude CDI

    Looking for either a 1986 x2 CDI (no rev limiter) or a Dales Bad Attitude Coil in working condition.

    Thanks
  Today, 12:50 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    Resident Guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,079

    Re: 86 X2 CDI or Dales Bad Attitude CDI

    whats the OEM part number on the 86' coil?
    Last edited by 2strokesmoke; Today at 12:50 PM.
  Today, 01:27 PM #3
    Kempski
    Kempski is online now
    PWCToday Guru Kempski's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Cornelius, NC
    Age
    31
    Posts
    332

    Re: 86 X2 CDI or Dales Bad Attitude CDI

    Quote Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke View Post
    whats the OEM part number on the 86' coil?
    Not sure will look up but it will be 3 wire not 4.
  Today, 02:14 PM #4
    Kempski
    Kempski is online now
    PWCToday Guru Kempski's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Cornelius, NC
    Age
    31
    Posts
    332

    Re: 86 X2 CDI or Dales Bad Attitude CDI

    Got one. Thanks.
  Today, 02:22 PM #5
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    Resident Guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,079

    Re: 86 X2 CDI or Dales Bad Attitude CDI

    Awesome! Can you share the OEM part # if you have it?
  Today, 02:56 PM #6
    Kempski
    Kempski is online now
    PWCToday Guru Kempski's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Cornelius, NC
    Age
    31
    Posts
    332

    Re: 86 X2 CDI or Dales Bad Attitude CDI

    Quote Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke View Post
    Awesome! Can you share the OEM part # if you have it?
    Two part numbers listed for 86’s...
    21118-3702
    21119-3712

    87:
    21119-3712

    Assuming the 21118-3702 is probably it based on this.
