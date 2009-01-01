|
|
-
Resident Guru
Factory Pipe standard adjuster screws thread size?
Any one know what the original thread size is for the FP header adjustment screws? I know the over sized kits come with a new tap. I'm looking for the original screw size. Thanks
-
Top Dog
Re: Factory Pipe standard adjuster screws thread size?
-
Resident Guru
Re: Factory Pipe standard adjuster screws thread size?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- kingal69
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules