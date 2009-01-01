pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 12:41 PM #1
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    Resident Guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,079

    Factory Pipe standard adjuster screws thread size?

    Any one know what the original thread size is for the FP header adjustment screws? I know the over sized kits come with a new tap. I'm looking for the original screw size. Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:41 PM #2
    madd_dips
    madd_dips is offline
    Top Dog madd_dips's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Miami Beach
    Posts
    1,247

    Re: Factory Pipe standard adjuster screws thread size?

    10/32
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:42 PM #3
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    Resident Guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,079

    Re: Factory Pipe standard adjuster screws thread size?

    Thanks buddy
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. kingal69

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 