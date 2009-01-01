Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SBN44 gasket symptoms? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2008 Location Maryland Posts 81 SBN44 gasket symptoms? I have a 440/550 conversion with a SBN44 carb and issues at med/high load throttling...it will run but when I hit the gas, it will die out like when you have an exhaust leak and then run sh$##y for a while. I've been through the whole exhaust system, cooling, checked compression and electrical and was unsuccessful finding an issue. SO...I pulled the card to do a full cleanup rebuild. When I pulled it off, the lower gasket and plastic spacer were adhered well to the intake, but the upper gasket just lifted right off of the spacer and was coated in fluid (likely fogging oil since it was winterized last fall).



My question: if there was a leak in that base gasket, what symptoms would I see and could this be my issue?



FYI I really liked this ski...but with a new(er) Superjet in my fleet now, I am fed up with tinkering on this one.

