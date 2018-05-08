Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1999 XP Limited pump part identification help #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2006 Location Cleveland, Ohio Posts 86 1999 XP Limited pump part identification help Bought a 99 xpl that was cavitating badly. It appears there is some sort of a plastic ring that goes around the pump near the wear ring and it is broken. Pic is attached. It is hard plastic and not neoprene.



Any idea what this is? I can't find it on any of the diagrams. That small piece in the pic is all that was left of it. You can see the groove on the pump of where it is supposed to go around the outside.



I am also attaching a pic i found on an ebay auction where you can see the ring in place.Screen Shot 2018-05-08 at 11.37.54 AM.png



ebay one:s-l1600.jpg 1993 Superjet



"Did you hear what the standup guy said to his wife and kids?

"You all sit here and watch me while I go have fun without you"" #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 37 Posts 249 Re: 1999 XP Limited pump part identification help It just looks like the neoprene pump seal. It's actually rubber on the 155mm pumps and not neoprene like the 140mm, but most people still call it that.



Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk '89 Wellcraft Eclipse 21.5'

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

'00 Seadoo XP Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules