  1. Today, 11:40 AM #1
    sharkcus
    1999 XP Limited pump part identification help

    Bought a 99 xpl that was cavitating badly. It appears there is some sort of a plastic ring that goes around the pump near the wear ring and it is broken. Pic is attached. It is hard plastic and not neoprene.

    Any idea what this is? I can't find it on any of the diagrams. That small piece in the pic is all that was left of it. You can see the groove on the pump of where it is supposed to go around the outside.

    I am also attaching a pic i found on an ebay auction where you can see the ring in place.Screen Shot 2018-05-08 at 11.37.54 AM.png

    ebay one:s-l1600.jpg
  2. Today, 12:29 PM #2
    ankeneyou
    Re: 1999 XP Limited pump part identification help

    It just looks like the neoprene pump seal. It's actually rubber on the 155mm pumps and not neoprene like the 140mm, but most people still call it that.

    Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk
