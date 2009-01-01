pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:41 AM #1
    slug420
    slug420 is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    ct
    Posts
    406

    Any tips for dewinterizing?

    So I have a pair of skis that I didn't use last summer so they've been winterized for two Winters now....

    I am selling them but want to start them up for the buyer before I sell them. The only issue I have ever had after dewinterizing is one year it seemed like there was a little bit of stale gas in the tank and it took a while for it to run through when I was riding the ski.

    Should I try to drain the fuel tank or put some kind of additive in the fuel to avoid that this? Main issue is I will just be running them on a hose in the driveway for a little bit so I won't have the opportunity to ride out the bad gas for half an hour or something on the lake
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:49 AM #2
    twoburgers
    twoburgers is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Richmond, Virginia
    Age
    48
    Posts
    125

    Re: Any tips for dewinterizing?

    For the F-12X's, fresh plugs and fuel are always a good thing. Also, make sure the turbo wheel is free moving following winter storage.
    2017 Yamaha GP 1800 (Riva stage one re-flash and intake, Candoo Pro GPS)
    2007 Honda F-12X GPScape w/ MACSBoost Plug-in Module and Intercooler
    2013 Cobalt 232 w/ 350 Mag and Bravo 3
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. mattjw76

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 