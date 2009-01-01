So I have a pair of skis that I didn't use last summer so they've been winterized for two Winters now....
I am selling them but want to start them up for the buyer before I sell them. The only issue I have ever had after dewinterizing is one year it seemed like there was a little bit of stale gas in the tank and it took a while for it to run through when I was riding the ski.
Should I try to drain the fuel tank or put some kind of additive in the fuel to avoid that this? Main issue is I will just be running them on a hose in the driveway for a little bit so I won't have the opportunity to ride out the bad gas for half an hour or something on the lake