Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Any tips for dewinterizing? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2008 Location ct Posts 406 Any tips for dewinterizing? So I have a pair of skis that I didn't use last summer so they've been winterized for two Winters now....



I am selling them but want to start them up for the buyer before I sell them. The only issue I have ever had after dewinterizing is one year it seemed like there was a little bit of stale gas in the tank and it took a while for it to run through when I was riding the ski.



Should I try to drain the fuel tank or put some kind of additive in the fuel to avoid that this? Main issue is I will just be running them on a hose in the driveway for a little bit so I won't have the opportunity to ride out the bad gas for half an hour or something on the lake #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Richmond, Virginia Age 48 Posts 125 Re: Any tips for dewinterizing? For the F-12X's, fresh plugs and fuel are always a good thing. Also, make sure the turbo wheel is free moving following winter storage. 2017 Yamaha GP 1800 (Riva stage one re-flash and intake, Candoo Pro GPS)

2007 Honda F-12X GPScape w/ MACSBoost Plug-in Module and Intercooler

