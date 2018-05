Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 ZXI 1100 Hull repair help! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Buffalo Posts 1 96 ZXI 1100 Hull repair help! I crawled under my zxi today to discover a golf ball sized hole in the front of the hull. I have not worked much with fiberglass or SMC repair and I am not too sure how to go about repairing this. I have heard west systems makes some good stuff for this but I am not sure what exact products I would need. Any advice would be greatly appreciated or at least point me in the right direction!





