96 SPX performance issue during use. Seadoo was running great until recently. As I pull on the throttle all the way down the seadoo will run as normal and take off for like 3-5 seconds and then will suddenly slow down for like 2 seconds like a loss of power or fuel consumption. After these few seconds the seadoo will take off again and the whole issue continues over and over again. The only time this performance issue does not occur is when I have the throttle 1/4 of the way down. Any guidance is appreciated. Thank you.

