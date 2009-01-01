|
Resident Guru
2018 Jettribe Best of the West Rounds 1 & 2 Parker
Great weekend of racing with family & friends! The weather was incredible! The racing was off the wall! Thanks to all the people on the water that kept us safe, Dawn and her girls for scoring, Rich for keeping us in line, Paul for keeping us honest, Jackson for setting up the track, Ross for keeping us racing and everyone that showed up that made it an incredible event! It was a weekend full of fun! Results posted in a few different formats along with current Series Points. See you at the next round!
Annie
Sunday Race Results by Class.PDF
Saturday Race Results by Class.PDF
Sunday Race Results.PDF
Saturday Race Results.PDF
Series Results - Series Points.PDF
