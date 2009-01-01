pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 07:10 PM #1
    psycho sims
    psycho sims is offline
    Resident Guru psycho sims's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2004
    Location
    Lake Elsinore
    Age
    57
    Posts
    1,014

    2018 Jettribe Best of the West Rounds 1 & 2 Parker

    Great weekend of racing with family & friends! The weather was incredible! The racing was off the wall! Thanks to all the people on the water that kept us safe, Dawn and her girls for scoring, Rich for keeping us in line, Paul for keeping us honest, Jackson for setting up the track, Ross for keeping us racing and everyone that showed up that made it an incredible event! It was a weekend full of fun! Results posted in a few different formats along with current Series Points. See you at the next round!

    Annie

    Sunday Race Results by Class.PDF
    Saturday Race Results by Class.PDF
    Sunday Race Results.PDF
    Saturday Race Results.PDF
    Series Results - Series Points.PDF
    Last edited by psycho sims; Today at 07:11 PM.
    KMG Racing
    Jettribe
    Jetrenu
    Mystik
    Impros
    Bomber Eyewear
    Hydroturf
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 