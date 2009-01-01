|
|
-
1999 SeaDoo SPX w/ single trailer and title, Sanford, NC
Excellent condition especially for the year. Might be one of the nicest, cleanest SPXs around . Runs great. Always winterized and maintenance performed. Stock except for seat and grips. Engine rebuilt and new fuel lines in 2014 when I bought it. Have paperwork. VTS(as with most SeaDoos of the time) and fuel gauge dont work.
Im moving in June which is why I am selling it for convenience. If I dont sell it by June then Im just gonna keep it because I love it.
$2900 OBO
EA1521C0-BCA2-4B79-BB10-B94BC8AF07E6.jpegD186723D-AA29-4CF8-9336-52A705D919B2.jpegC05D5E5F-1201-4C2C-B05D-82E678547D04.jpegA54CA312-AC2B-403B-A87E-FAAFB87FF212.jpeg86107DC2-F8AF-4E82-84A7-8C7F6C85B744.jpeg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules