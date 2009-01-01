|
|
-
assembld lower end without locktite
it was my first time sealing up a lower end last night and threw it together, then read the assembly manual as I was finishing and realized the bolts went in dry, what is the best course of action.
leave it be, disassemble and start over or could I even just back one out at a time and add it and retorq without screwing up the casebond seal?
650sx
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules