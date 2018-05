Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Finally got VX1100 starting weird issue? Help? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Orlando FL Age 33 Posts 9 Finally got VX1100 starting weird issue? Help? So we could never figure out why the ski would not start.



Turns out both small wires from the relay would get 12v when we press start. We ran a temp wire to the neg battery terminal and hooked it up to the starter relay black wire and sure enough the ski starts and runs....



No idea why that post is getting 12v any clue would be great! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules