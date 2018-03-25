|
|
-
7.5 Gallon Aluminum Superjet Fuel Tank
I have a brand new, never used, 7.5 gallon aluminum fuel tank designed specifically for the roundnose Superjet with a B-pipe. I only made two of these. Your choice of billet cap color (black, silver, red, blue). Battery tray is sized for the ETX9/12. Comes fully assembled with one main pickup, one reserve pickup, one return fitting, and one vent fitting. I can add a sight tube for a small upcharge.
Price is $450 + shipping.
20180325_144243.jpg20180325_133421.jpg20180325_144651.jpg20180325_144310.jpg
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: 7.5 Gallon Aluminum Superjet Fuel Tank
-
Re: 7.5 Gallon Aluminum Superjet Fuel Tank
Fitting this tank does require you to grind down the battery tray mount closest to the pole, but no other modifications needed. This tank is also internal fill only.
-
Re: 7.5 Gallon Aluminum Superjet Fuel Tank
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules