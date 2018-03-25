Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 7.5 Gallon Aluminum Superjet Fuel Tank #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location Ohio Posts 147 7.5 Gallon Aluminum Superjet Fuel Tank I have a brand new, never used, 7.5 gallon aluminum fuel tank designed specifically for the roundnose Superjet with a B-pipe. I only made two of these. Your choice of billet cap color (black, silver, red, blue). Battery tray is sized for the ETX9/12. Comes fully assembled with one main pickup, one reserve pickup, one return fitting, and one vent fitting. I can add a sight tube for a small upcharge.



Price is $450 + shipping.



That is really nice!

Fitting this tank does require you to grind down the battery tray mount closest to the pole, but no other modifications needed. This tank is also internal fill only.

Beautiful work!!!

