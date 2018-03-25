pxctoday

  Today, 11:35 AM
    LimitedSlip7
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Ohio
    Posts
    147

    7.5 Gallon Aluminum Superjet Fuel Tank

    I have a brand new, never used, 7.5 gallon aluminum fuel tank designed specifically for the roundnose Superjet with a B-pipe. I only made two of these. Your choice of billet cap color (black, silver, red, blue). Battery tray is sized for the ETX9/12. Comes fully assembled with one main pickup, one reserve pickup, one return fitting, and one vent fitting. I can add a sight tube for a small upcharge.

    Price is $450 + shipping.

    20180325_144243.jpg20180325_133421.jpg20180325_144651.jpg20180325_144310.jpg
  Today, 11:37 AM
    1983
    PWCToday Guru 1983's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    341

    Re: 7.5 Gallon Aluminum Superjet Fuel Tank

    That is really nice!
  Today, 11:39 AM
    LimitedSlip7
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Ohio
    Posts
    147

    Re: 7.5 Gallon Aluminum Superjet Fuel Tank

    Fitting this tank does require you to grind down the battery tray mount closest to the pole, but no other modifications needed. This tank is also internal fill only.
  Today, 02:14 PM
    Rmason256
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Huntsville, AL
    Age
    36
    Posts
    52

    Re: 7.5 Gallon Aluminum Superjet Fuel Tank

    Beautiful work!!!
