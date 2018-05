Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 02 stx 12f no spark #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location nc Age 40 Posts 296 02 stx 12f no spark picked up a 02 yesterday had some water on top of pistons not sure if he left seat of while he has all the plugs out of not. ski has no fire and fuel pump not cutting on. I have the orange sky switch on and is working because display will turn on and off

looked for fuses was only able to find one fuse and it is good #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,348 Re: 02 stx 12f no spark check if the starter relay is clicking,if not clicking check connections. fuel pump only activates if cranking or running.



motor turns over fine

