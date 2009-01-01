Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Government required trailer inspections. Who else has these? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 52 Posts 6,460 Government required trailer inspections. Who else has these? In the state of Texas they require annual inspections for any trailer over 7500 pounds.



https://www.txdmv.gov/motorists/buyi...hicle/trailers

http://www.dps.texas.gov/rsd/vi/insp...nCriteria.aspx



While this won't affect most PWC trailers, I'm sure that a few of you own boats with big trailers (or some of those ridiculously large 10+ ski haulers). This seems like an unnecessary government regulation. Are these required anywhere else? In Texas, it surprised a lot of people a few years ago because it was an overlooked law and they only recently started matching registration with the inspection.



Originally Posted by cujo Originally Posted by God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws.... Riding mostly Lake Austin1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2 #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location PA Age 42 Posts 26 Re: Government required trailer inspections. Who else has these? In PA any trailer over 3k and all vehicles have to have an annual safety inspection. Both completely unnecessary and a total nuisance IMO. If you look at stats for states that have annual inspections and those that don't there are NO MORE vehicle related deaths in those that don't than those that do. Just another example of the government overstepping its reach.. #3 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 729 Re: Government required trailer inspections. Who else has these? " Just another example of the government overstepping its reach.."



Same goes for mandatory State Vehicle Emissions tests. In 30 years have yet to have any of my passenger vehicles fail. Another way for government to fleece the People. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,008 Re: Government required trailer inspections. Who else has these? All trailers in NY. That said, with the stupidity of people, and the sh!t I see on a daily basis, it's a good thing. You really want some dipsh!ts trailer wheel coming through your windshield at 75, because they're too stupid to check and/or grease their wheel bearings? I've witnessed it, and also have a lot of trailers brought in on flatbeds for this exact reason.





The average trailer user is too stupid to be left to their own devices. They're lucky they can breathe on their own.

Just think about your last experience at the boat ramp, and what you saw.....



