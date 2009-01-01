pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 11:02 AM #1
    linkman
    linkman is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Austin, Texas, USA
    Age
    52
    Posts
    6,460

    Government required trailer inspections. Who else has these?

    In the state of Texas they require annual inspections for any trailer over 7500 pounds.

    https://www.txdmv.gov/motorists/buyi...hicle/trailers
    http://www.dps.texas.gov/rsd/vi/insp...nCriteria.aspx

    While this won't affect most PWC trailers, I'm sure that a few of you own boats with big trailers (or some of those ridiculously large 10+ ski haulers). This seems like an unnecessary government regulation. Are these required anywhere else? In Texas, it surprised a lot of people a few years ago because it was an overlooked law and they only recently started matching registration with the inspection.
    Riding mostly Lake Austin

    1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2

    Quote Originally Posted by cujo View Post
    God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:17 AM #2
    mattjw76
    mattjw76 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    PA
    Age
    42
    Posts
    26

    Re: Government required trailer inspections. Who else has these?

    In PA any trailer over 3k and all vehicles have to have an annual safety inspection. Both completely unnecessary and a total nuisance IMO. If you look at stats for states that have annual inspections and those that don't there are NO MORE vehicle related deaths in those that don't than those that do. Just another example of the government overstepping its reach..
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:46 AM #3
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    I dream skis JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    729

    Re: Government required trailer inspections. Who else has these?

    " Just another example of the government overstepping its reach.."

    Same goes for mandatory State Vehicle Emissions tests. In 30 years have yet to have any of my passenger vehicles fail. Another way for government to fleece the People.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:47 AM #4
    whazguude
    whazguude is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    86
    Posts
    6,008

    Re: Government required trailer inspections. Who else has these?

    All trailers in NY. That said, with the stupidity of people, and the sh!t I see on a daily basis, it's a good thing. You really want some dipsh!ts trailer wheel coming through your windshield at 75, because they're too stupid to check and/or grease their wheel bearings? I've witnessed it, and also have a lot of trailers brought in on flatbeds for this exact reason.


    The average trailer user is too stupid to be left to their own devices. They're lucky they can breathe on their own.
    Just think about your last experience at the boat ramp, and what you saw.....

    Just sayin'.
    Last edited by whazguude; Today at 11:49 AM.
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. ImpactSportsTV

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 