In the state of Texas they require annual inspections for any trailer over 7500 pounds.
https://www.txdmv.gov/motorists/buyi...hicle/trailers
http://www.dps.texas.gov/rsd/vi/insp...nCriteria.aspx
While this won't affect most PWC trailers, I'm sure that a few of you own boats with big trailers (or some of those ridiculously large 10+ ski haulers). This seems like an unnecessary government regulation. Are these required anywhere else? In Texas, it surprised a lot of people a few years ago because it was an overlooked law and they only recently started matching registration with the inspection.