    X2 Parts both 650 and 750 Parts

    -40mm Kenith set up in stock manifold with Hot Products Flame arrestors. Could probably use a rebuild as they have been sitting for a year or 2. $170

    - Westcoast intake grate $50

    - lanyard start stop switch $70

    - Bilge pump set up with bracket Blowsion on off switch $70

    - fuel pickup $25

    - Braces that are cleared for dual carb set up $50

    - 650 Electronics taken off running ski $60

    All prices include PP fees. Shipping is extra.
    Re: X2 Parts both 650 and 750 Parts

    Ill take the electronics, pm me please


