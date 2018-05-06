pxctoday

  Today, 07:49 PM #1
    Joelenway
    Joelenway is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    40
    Posts
    1

    1999 1100r newbie..

    20180506_150703.jpg20180506_151337.jpg20180506_150703.jpg20180506_151337.jpg

    So which way is the valve supposed to be when riding?? Second what is the right side breather supposed to be connected to??? Third where do I get a manual
  Today, 09:21 PM #2
    rdjeep
    rdjeep is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    PA
    Age
    58
    Posts
    784

    Re: 1999 1100r newbie..

    I can tell you that I don't think that looks like a factory item. In traditional plumbing parts, a valve handle placed cross-wise to the pipe is closed, and inline is open. Is that in a fuel line? Make sure it doesn't leak, as the parts may not be gasoline compatible.

    Does your battery have a vent nipple on it? Is there a hose connected to it?

    Manual, eBay, unless someone on here has an electronic copy. Some of your configuration questions can be answered by sniffing through the parts manuals, still found online.
