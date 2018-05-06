|
1999 1100r newbie..
So which way is the valve supposed to be when riding?? Second what is the right side breather supposed to be connected to??? Third where do I get a manual
Re: 1999 1100r newbie..
I can tell you that I don't think that looks like a factory item. In traditional plumbing parts, a valve handle placed cross-wise to the pipe is closed, and inline is open. Is that in a fuel line? Make sure it doesn't leak, as the parts may not be gasoline compatible.
Does your battery have a vent nipple on it? Is there a hose connected to it?
Manual, eBay, unless someone on here has an electronic copy. Some of your configuration questions can be answered by sniffing through the parts manuals, still found online.
