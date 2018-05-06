pxctoday

    1996 Seado XP 800 PART OUT - Engine, VTS, E-Box, Carbs!

    Hey all. Parting out a 1996 XP 800.

    One of the RAVE Valves broke off, and went into the front cylinder. Also, the engine had water in it while I was taking it out, the flywheel shows the most signs of water. The bottom end still had oil in the crank case, so it was keeping the water somewhat separate. The crank does not LOOK bent or damaged, but with water etc, I don't have the time or skill to test it. The sleeves look in good shape - no obvious cracks or breaks.

    The pictures are of the actual parts, so look at them carefully.

    Make offers!

    Each item is being sold separately:

    Engine bottom end

    2 Jugs/sleeves

    Set of carbs

    Complete front e-box

    Complete VTS/motor System (tested/working)
    Re: 1996 Seado XP 800 PART OUT - Engine, VTS, E-Box, Carbs!

    Here are the rest of the pictures of the ebox and carbs.
