Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha FX1000 does 8000 RPM but only 34 KNOTS, any help will be appreciated! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location House Age 40 Posts 1 Yamaha FX1000 does 8000 RPM but only 34 KNOTS, any help will be appreciated! Hi , I need help on leads where to look ...

my jet does 8000 rpm but 34 knots only speed.



- by doing 8000 rpm make me think is not the injectors

- run it with no seats in case the air was short, no difference

- Brand New impeller and housing...no rubbish inside

- Run it with no air filter same thing..



any help will be appreciated... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules