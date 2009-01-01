|
Yamaha FX1000 does 8000 RPM but only 34 KNOTS, any help will be appreciated!
Hi , I need help on leads where to look ...
my jet does 8000 rpm but 34 knots only speed.
- by doing 8000 rpm make me think is not the injectors
- run it with no seats in case the air was short, no difference
- Brand New impeller and housing...no rubbish inside
- Run it with no air filter same thing..
any help will be appreciated...
