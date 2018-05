Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Starter issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ Age 61 Posts 12 Starter issues I am trying to figure out if a starter is rebuildable or if it's cost effective to replace the pieces and parts or is it better to just throw money at it to replace the entire starter??? Thoughts...

This year I pulled both boats out to get them ready for the season and one is dead electronically and this one is just making starter whine noises with no engagement.

