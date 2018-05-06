pxctoday

  Today, 05:43 PM
    jdrmx
    May 2014
    Hazel SD
    42
    39

    Js550 ported engine, 375.00 plus shipping

    Js550 ported engine, 375.00 plus shipping

Ive decided to sell my engine insted of repairing it. It is a 440 lower end that I bored for the 550 piston clearance. Standard pistons milled head, 165 lbs compression, ported cylinder according to the js550 bible. This cylinder was brand new, very few hours. The bad is, it scored the mag cylinder. The cylinder is perfectly usable. Just needs honed and a new piston and some muradic acid to remove the aluminum from the bore. The picture is worse than it actually is. These pistons are Sudcos. I built the carb adapter and ran a 44 sbn on it. It was a strong runner. It do about 40 mph with a 16.5 pitch impeller and a 440 pump. The lower half has been resealed with 2 years of running. It scored due to heat. I was being foolish and pulling a tube with it (wrong idea with a high compression engine). Comes as the pics show it.


    the intake spacer I milled on a cnc machine.
    Last edited by jdrmx; Today at 05:46 PM.
