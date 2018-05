Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sxi pro Dual cooling? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2008 Location sparkle city,SC Age 28 Posts 228 750sxi pro Dual cooling? Hey guys, i have a 98 sxi pro. I am about to purchase a non-girdled ADA head. Do these pumps need to be drilled and tapped for another fitting to run dual cooling? I do not plan on running above 185psi. 1986 x2

-44mm mikuni carb and manifold

-aftermarket steering

-KandN air filter

-Mariner ride plate

-skat trac impeller

-finger throttle

-auto bilge

-factory pipe

-black marble hydro turf

