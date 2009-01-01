pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 7 of 7
  1. Today, 07:49 AM #1
    professor9
    professor9 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home professor9's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2005
    Location
    Cranberry Township, PA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    2,249

    Stand Up Tote / Winch / Ramps plus Kaw parts $100 zip 16066

    Talking offers on what I have left from 20+ years of wrenching on 550s, X2s and 750s.
    The tote winch and ramps must be picked up as a package. Asking $100.

    The rest of the parts can be shipped and Ill take PayPal.

    Make an offer and come get it all! Located off I76 / I79.

    X2 trailer nose piece and two blue motor mounts are gone.

    Come and get it. Otherwise Im going to start chucking.
    Ill post more detailed photos here in a moment.

    Prof
    Attached Images Attached Images
    84 550 Conversion, 650 Stroker, '86 X2 ignition, 19 Skat

    Lots of 1986 X2 parts, a few 550 & 750 parts

    "Spirit with a vision is a dream ... with a Mission."
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:51 AM #2
    professor9
    professor9 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home professor9's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2005
    Location
    Cranberry Township, PA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    2,249

    Re: Stand Up Tote / Winch / Ramps plus Kaw parts $100 zip 16066

    B4533CF0-FC86-400D-9B05-A0F6746BE652.jpeg6D7B4331-CB94-49AC-BC64-908B2AB2211D.jpeg7E2A2EC9-89FD-4BEE-BF38-76F4C03B4D6D.jpeg
    84 550 Conversion, 650 Stroker, '86 X2 ignition, 19 Skat

    Lots of 1986 X2 parts, a few 550 & 750 parts

    "Spirit with a vision is a dream ... with a Mission."
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:54 AM #3
    professor9
    professor9 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home professor9's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2005
    Location
    Cranberry Township, PA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    2,249

    Re: Stand Up Tote / Winch / Ramps plus Kaw parts $100 zip 16066

    97486E1E-58D1-4BD4-B100-CEE87A81524D.jpegF684105D-CD51-4536-A2F6-B9A62437DF16.jpeg9202A8D0-6BBF-4A63-84B9-FCF171A57D22.jpeg
    84 550 Conversion, 650 Stroker, '86 X2 ignition, 19 Skat

    Lots of 1986 X2 parts, a few 550 & 750 parts

    "Spirit with a vision is a dream ... with a Mission."
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:55 AM #4
    professor9
    professor9 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home professor9's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2005
    Location
    Cranberry Township, PA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    2,249

    Re: Stand Up Tote / Winch / Ramps plus Kaw parts $100 zip 16066

    4D31A0D0-A879-4125-915F-EFC9B935336F.jpeg9CFDE29C-C801-4474-AC68-5CAE1CD84A59.jpeg
    84 550 Conversion, 650 Stroker, '86 X2 ignition, 19 Skat

    Lots of 1986 X2 parts, a few 550 & 750 parts

    "Spirit with a vision is a dream ... with a Mission."
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:58 AM #5
    professor9
    professor9 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home professor9's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2005
    Location
    Cranberry Township, PA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    2,249

    Re: Stand Up Tote / Winch / Ramps plus Kaw parts $100 zip 16066

    34C31ED7-9E8E-45F3-9347-49052C329986.jpeg4934FAFB-50C1-4BC3-96C8-33127C0A0569.jpeg
    84 550 Conversion, 650 Stroker, '86 X2 ignition, 19 Skat

    Lots of 1986 X2 parts, a few 550 & 750 parts

    "Spirit with a vision is a dream ... with a Mission."
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:00 AM #6
    professor9
    professor9 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home professor9's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2005
    Location
    Cranberry Township, PA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    2,249

    Re: Stand Up Tote / Winch / Ramps plus Kaw parts $100 zip 16066

    I’ll ship anything except for the tote ramps and winch.
    I am out of town every week and can only ship Friday’s and Saturdays.
    Local pickup can only be Friday Saturday or Sunday.

    PM me I’d be glad to chat. Prof
    84 550 Conversion, 650 Stroker, '86 X2 ignition, 19 Skat

    Lots of 1986 X2 parts, a few 550 & 750 parts

    "Spirit with a vision is a dream ... with a Mission."
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:46 AM #7
    professor9
    professor9 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home professor9's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2005
    Location
    Cranberry Township, PA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    2,249

    Re: Stand Up Tote / Winch / Ramps plus Kaw parts $100 zip 16066

    Please allow me to clarify - the engine you see is junk. Just a mash of parts to allow one to mock up exhaust and water routing.
    The 750 pump you see is junk. It might be good for parts. The two 650 pumps are not serviceable - one has the intake grate threads stripped and the other has a cracked inlet.
    Prof
    84 550 Conversion, 650 Stroker, '86 X2 ignition, 19 Skat

    Lots of 1986 X2 parts, a few 550 & 750 parts

    "Spirit with a vision is a dream ... with a Mission."
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 