Stand Up Tote / Winch / Ramps plus Kaw parts $100 zip 16066
Talking offers on what I have left from 20+ years of wrenching on 550s, X2s and 750s.
The tote winch and ramps must be picked up as a package. Asking $100.
The rest of the parts can be shipped and Ill take PayPal.
Make an offer and come get it all! Located off I76 / I79.
X2 trailer nose piece and two blue motor mounts are gone.
Come and get it. Otherwise Im going to start chucking.
Ill post more detailed photos here in a moment.
Prof
84 550 Conversion, 650 Stroker, '86 X2 ignition, 19 Skat
Lots of 1986 X2 parts, a few 550 & 750 parts
"Spirit with a vision is a dream ... with a Mission."
I’ll ship anything except for the tote ramps and winch.
I am out of town every week and can only ship Friday’s and Saturdays.
Local pickup can only be Friday Saturday or Sunday.
PM me I’d be glad to chat. Prof
Please allow me to clarify - the engine you see is junk. Just a mash of parts to allow one to mock up exhaust and water routing.
The 750 pump you see is junk. It might be good for parts. The two 650 pumps are not serviceable - one has the intake grate threads stripped and the other has a cracked inlet.
Prof
