Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2002 Sea Doo XP Over heating? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2008 Location Tampa FL Age 40 Posts 224 2002 Sea Doo XP Over heating? Just picked up an 2002 Sea Doo XP that was in storage since 2006. Rebuilt the cards, including N/S and cleaned out the fuel system. The ski runs great but it's overheating. If hooked up to the hose, water comes out the back by the pump and the pisser on the front left. For some reason when I'm at the lake the water is not flowing. I'M sure there is garbage in the lines.



Where should I start? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,987 Re: 2002 Sea Doo XP Over heating? The water comes from the jet pump up into the head, through the cylinders, out the exhaust manifold and headpipe, then out the rear. I would start by removing the line coming into the head and see if you can blow backwards through it. Also if the wear ring is completely trashed they will not pump enough water up through the system to stay cool. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2008 Location Tampa FL Age 40 Posts 224 Re: 2002 Sea Doo XP Over heating? Wear ring is good. I guess, I will start by pulling lines. Can I hook the ski

