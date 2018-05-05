pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:27 PM #1
    crazycalito330
    crazycalito330 is online now
    PWCToday Guru crazycalito330's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Lake Sonoma, California
    Posts
    354

    Need help finding correct needle bearings

    Working on a 550 SX Reed motor, ordered up needle bearings from dealer, and they're too small of an OD they have slop in the rod, but fit the wrist pin on ID just fine. Need to find the correct bearings of about 21mm OD. Rods are pro series 4031 if that helps, crank was built years ago and been sitting since. I have one old bearing that fits but need to find two new ones (you can see OD cage difference in first picture). I'm wondering if these rods use a special bearing from another application? TIA

    Sent from my SM-N910V using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:05 PM #2
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    54
    Posts
    9,680

    Re: Need help finding correct needle bearings

    How many needle bearings are in the ones you need and what is the diameter of the needle.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 