Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Need help finding correct needle bearings #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Lake Sonoma, California Posts 354 Need help finding correct needle bearings Working on a 550 SX Reed motor, ordered up needle bearings from dealer, and they're too small of an OD they have slop in the rod, but fit the wrist pin on ID just fine. Need to find the correct bearings of about 21mm OD. Rods are pro series 4031 if that helps, crank was built years ago and been sitting since. I have one old bearing that fits but need to find two new ones (you can see OD cage difference in first picture). I'm wondering if these rods use a special bearing from another application? TIA



How many needle bearings are in the ones you need and what is the diameter of the needle.

