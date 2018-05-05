Working on a 550 SX Reed motor, ordered up needle bearings from dealer, and they're too small of an OD they have slop in the rod, but fit the wrist pin on ID just fine. Need to find the correct bearings of about 21mm OD. Rods are pro series 4031 if that helps, crank was built years ago and been sitting since. I have one old bearing that fits but need to find two new ones (you can see OD cage difference in first picture). I'm wondering if these rods use a special bearing from another application? TIA
