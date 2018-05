Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Factory Pipe WaterBox for 90-95 Square nose SJ #1 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2009 Location San Pedro, CA Age 39 Posts 1,202 Factory Pipe WaterBox for 90-95 Square nose SJ Hey I have a 91 square nose superjet with pro-tec pipe...

Since the 701 62T motor is out for rebuild Iíd like to replace this big stock waterbox with one thatís not very loud... Iím not after noise...

Iíve heard Factory Pipe is the waterbox Iím after...

IF anyone has one please let me know...

Thanks!

'97 Yamaha SuperJet 701

'95 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100

'95 Yamaha SuperJet 701

'93 Kawasaki 750SX w/Coffman's Rocket mod pipe, mikuni, skat trak, worx, r&d, everything...

'03 Yamaha gp1300r w/d-plate, chip...



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules