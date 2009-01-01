Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Blowsion Destroyer Sponsons Next to NEW #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location michigan Age 55 Posts 239 Blowsion Destroyer Sponsons Next to NEW 1 Set of Blowsion Destroyer Sponsons, 750 SXR/ 750SXI /750/ Hydrospace

Had them on a 96 sxi

I used these 2 outings, Black, 2 years old, comes with a brand new hardware kit, couplers, bolts washers and adhesive.

No cracks or damage they just were not for my style... however my son liked them they cut the water nicely.

$300, I will pick up shipping, hardware kit cost $73 shipped so a fair price in my mind.

PM me or text 269 615 six four two nine if interested



