Blowsion Destroyer Sponsons Next to NEW
1 Set of Blowsion Destroyer Sponsons, 750 SXR/ 750SXI /750/ Hydrospace
Had them on a 96 sxi
I used these 2 outings, Black, 2 years old, comes with a brand new hardware kit, couplers, bolts washers and adhesive.
No cracks or damage they just were not for my style... however my son liked them they cut the water nicely.
$300, I will pick up shipping, hardware kit cost $73 shipped so a fair price in my mind.
PM me or text 269 615 six four two nine if interested
