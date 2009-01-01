Thread: Taking On Water

|
Taking On Water
Testing my new to me js440 today and I noticed after about 30 min of riding there would be about 2 inches of water in it. I drained it, then put it in the water and tied it up for about 30 min, came back to it and sure enough there was about 2 inches of water in it, so I know its a hull problem right? The bilge doesnt seem to be working for some reason either, ive blown it out and cleaned it out with pipe cleaners and I know its clear. Ive looked the hull over a bunch since I believe its the hull thats the problem but I cant find any cracks or splits or anything wrong with it. Only thing is the hull extension has a hole in it. I thought that hull extensions werent connected to the rest of the ski, so if they filled with water it wouldnt find its way into the engine bay? Heres some pictures, any fact straightening out, advice or places to look would be much appreciated.
hull extension hole.jpg water in ski.jpg
Re: Taking On Water
There is a tiny hole in the right angle plastic thing at the top of the hull where the bilge lines connect to. The hole acts as a vacuum breaker, and if it's plugged the bilge pump can draw in water while the ski sits in the water with the engine off. The part is #5 breather on the bilge diagram: https://www.kawasakipartshouse.com/o.../cooling-bilge (not sure if this URL will work for you, but you can search on your own if necessary)
Originally Posted by treys599
The bilge doesnt seem to be working for some reason either, ive blown it out and cleaned it out with pipe cleaners and I know its clear.
A common place for water to intrude is through the drive shaft bearing area, whether it be the bearing itself or the sealed area around the bearing holder.
Re: Taking On Water
Ok I just checked and unfortunately the hole isn't blocked, so more confused on the bilge not working. Anyway, now I guess that leaves less easy to fix problems. Would water still be able to get into the ski from the driveshaft bearing area while riding, I would have thought water would flow past it into the impeller, but i'm not an engineer so not sure. How would you go about determining if water is coming in from that area?
