Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 engine and electronics #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location United States Age 33 Posts 195 JS550 engine and electronics I have an engine from a 1988 JS550, it had 130psi each cylinder when tested. Rear cylinder has a score in it, you could hone it or bore it's your choice. Engine started when gas was poured down carb but not ran long so I do not now true running condition. It sounded good and had no crazy knocking noise. The rev limiter wires were cut from ebox prior to me getting it. If someone buys this i highly recommend they completely reseal this, it is NOT in an engibe ypu should put in a ski and run how it sits. Looking to get around $200 OBO, I really don't know what these go for so make me a reasonable offer. Thanks. BN44 CARB NOT INCLUDED...

20180430_183533.jpg20180430_194631.jpg20180502_191825.jpg20180502_192516.jpg20180502_192627.jpg20180502_192709.jpg20180502_192718.jpg Last edited by 92Kawasaki750SS; Today at 06:30 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules