  1. Today, 06:29 PM #1
    92Kawasaki750SS
    92Kawasaki750SS is offline
    Frequent Poster 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    United States
    Age
    33
    Posts
    195

    JS550 engine and electronics

    I have an engine from a 1988 JS550, it had 130psi each cylinder when tested. Rear cylinder has a score in it, you could hone it or bore it's your choice. Engine started when gas was poured down carb but not ran long so I do not now true running condition. It sounded good and had no crazy knocking noise. The rev limiter wires were cut from ebox prior to me getting it. If someone buys this i highly recommend they completely reseal this, it is NOT in an engibe ypu should put in a ski and run how it sits. Looking to get around $200 OBO, I really don't know what these go for so make me a reasonable offer. Thanks. BN44 CARB NOT INCLUDED...
    Last edited by 92Kawasaki750SS; Today at 06:30 PM.
