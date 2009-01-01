|
|
-
Wavelaster 1 waterbox coupler
I have searched high and low and nobody seems to have the rubber 90 that goes from the exhaust manifold to the stock waterbox.
Anybody know of a place i could find one of these?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Wavelaster 1 waterbox coupler
factory pipe sells them, might be a bit short
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules