  Today, 04:21 PM #1
    markland556
    Wavelaster 1 waterbox coupler

    I have searched high and low and nobody seems to have the rubber 90 that goes from the exhaust manifold to the stock waterbox.
    Anybody know of a place i could find one of these?
  Today, 04:55 PM #2
    SBrider
    Re: Wavelaster 1 waterbox coupler

    factory pipe sells them, might be a bit short
