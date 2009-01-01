Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wavelaster 1 waterbox coupler #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2010 Location Seattle, WA Posts 19 Wavelaster 1 waterbox coupler I have searched high and low and nobody seems to have the rubber 90 that goes from the exhaust manifold to the stock waterbox.

Anybody know of a place i could find one of these? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 4,396 Blog Entries 1 Re: Wavelaster 1 waterbox coupler factory pipe sells them, might be a bit short

