  Today, 03:26 PM
    stevo11b
    stevo11b is offline
    PWCToday Regular stevo11b's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    new york
    Age
    33
    Posts
    88

    wtb 750 small pin cylinder

    looking for a standard bore 750 small pin cylinder. One that can be cleaned up with a .5mm bore.
  Today, 04:38 PM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Resident Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    982

    Re: wtb 750 small pin cylinder

    Youwamt a 41 mm power port cylinder ? 22 code?
  Today, 04:48 PM
    stevo11b
    stevo11b is offline
    PWCToday Regular stevo11b's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    new york
    Age
    33
    Posts
    88

    Re: wtb 750 small pin cylinder

    Looking for stock if you have it
