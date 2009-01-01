Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS 44/550 Aftermarket parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2012 Location California Age 32 Posts 7 JS 44/550 Aftermarket parts Hello,



Have a few parts for sale. Please let me know what you are interested in or if you have any questions.



Mariner water box (I have two) - $120 each + shipping

550 pump w/ solas impeller - $135 + shipping

440 Jetline jet nozzle - $75+ shipping

Ocean Pro ride plat - $100+ shipping

Factory ride plate - $35+ shipping

Westcoast 180 exhaust pipe - $25+ shipping

Handle bars - $45+ shipping

Orange County Jet Ski 5 gallon fuel tank - $150+ shipping

Coffman's half pipe w/ manifold - $200+ shipping



