Hello,
Have a few parts for sale. Please let me know what you are interested in or if you have any questions.
Mariner water box (I have two) - $120 each + shipping
550 pump w/ solas impeller - $135 + shipping
440 Jetline jet nozzle - $75+ shipping
Ocean Pro ride plat - $100+ shipping
Factory ride plate - $35+ shipping
Westcoast 180 exhaust pipe - $25+ shipping
Handle bars - $45+ shipping
Orange County Jet Ski 5 gallon fuel tank - $150+ shipping
Coffman's half pipe w/ manifold - $200+ shipping
