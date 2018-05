Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 sx Won't start after reassembly ????? Any ideas ???? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2005 Location WASAGA BEACH , CANADA Posts 88 750 sx Won't start after reassembly ????? Any ideas ???? I Put new seals in it / new gaskets / looks to be in amazing condition

Reassembled

I have

Full clean spark

New plugs

I have fuel 191 octane



PSI in only 138 and 140 though

Is it my compression ?

I know 150 is usually rule of thumb 160's is great

But It's not even coughing



Any ideas / or is it comp

