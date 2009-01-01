pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 10:27 PM #1
    Lassiter32
    PWCToday Newbie Lassiter32's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    New Mexico
    Age
    30
    Posts
    50

    Dual Keihin 40's with K&N filters/throttle wheel

    Dual Keihin 40's with K&N filters and adapters, small pin 750 intake, and rare throttle wheel. Chokes removed and primer fittings added. Didn't run these but internally they look clean. Asking $165.00 plus shipping pp fees if not gifted. (Selling this complete only)
    IMG_4312.JPGIMG_4303.JPGIMG_4302.JPGIMG_4305.JPGIMG_4310.JPGIMG_4308.JPGIMG_4313.JPGIMG_4314.JPG
  2. Today, 12:20 AM #2
    jdrmx
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Hazel SD
    Age
    42
    Posts
    36

    Re: Dual Keihin 40's with K&N filters/throttle wheel

    Pm sent


  3. Today, 12:25 AM #3
    Lassiter32
    PWCToday Newbie Lassiter32's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    New Mexico
    Age
    30
    Posts
    50

    Re: Dual Keihin 40's with K&N filters/throttle wheel

    PM replied. Keeping everything together.
