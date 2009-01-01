pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:04 PM
    09dewaed
    09dewaed is offline
    PWCToday Newbie 09dewaed's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Philly
    Age
    27
    Posts
    19

    air pressure when I removed my flywheel cap?

    When I removed my flywheel cap (looks like oil fill cap), air pissed out. I have a feeling this means crank seals, also have a feeling this is why my motor won't rev up past 1/4 throttle without serious feathering.

650sx

    650sx
  Yesterday, 11:03 PM
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    4,982

    Re: air pressure when I removed my flywheel cap?

    My method for testing.....place duct tape over hole where cap goes.....crank or start engine......if the tape flutters or breathes you have a leaking crank seal.
