92 650sx
Was running like a top all of last summer. While at wide open throttle the ski started choking and limped back to shore at 1/4 throttle. I drained the fuel and put the ski away for winter.
Over winter I rebuilt and cleaned the cdk ii with new rebuild kit.
Just put ski in water and it won't go passed 1/4 throttle. Ive been tinkering with the high and low screws but only the low seems to make a difference and thats at idle and 1/4 thottle (which I am not having a problem with)
I can get ski to Rev up on the garden hose if I ease the throttle to full. If I go wide open from idle the ski bogs out.
I cleaned plugs and cut the wires 1/2 inch shorted for fresh connection. 150psi both cylinders.
help