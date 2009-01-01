Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: help with cdk II #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Philly Age 27 Posts 18 help with cdk II 92 650sx



Was running like a top all of last summer. While at wide open throttle the ski started choking and limped back to shore at 1/4 throttle. I drained the fuel and put the ski away for winter.



Over winter I rebuilt and cleaned the cdk ii with new rebuild kit.



Just put ski in water and it won't go passed 1/4 throttle. Ive been tinkering with the high and low screws but only the low seems to make a difference and thats at idle and 1/4 thottle (which I am not having a problem with)



I can get ski to Rev up on the garden hose if I ease the throttle to full. If I go wide open from idle the ski bogs out.



I cleaned plugs and cut the wires 1/2 inch shorted for fresh connection. 150psi both cylinders.



help Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules