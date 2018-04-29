Coffmans pipe $400
Mikuni SBN 44mm carb with Westcoast intake manifold and OP spark arrestor $300
Bad bones reeds with stuffers, some petals are chipped $100
Westcoast stainless fuel pickups $70
Diverted exhaust manifold $60
Ported and polished cylinder with .50mm pistons $250
Bottom end with aftermarket crank $300
Aluminum dual resonators $180
X2 non finned PJS ride plate $100
Plus actual shipping cost,PM if interested on any part/parts
