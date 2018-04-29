pxctoday

    Kawasaki 650sx x2 AM parts SoCal

    Coffmans pipe $400
    Mikuni SBN 44mm carb with Westcoast intake manifold and OP spark arrestor $300
    Bad bones reeds with stuffers, some petals are chipped $100
    Westcoast stainless fuel pickups $70
    Diverted exhaust manifold $60
    Ported and polished cylinder with .50mm pistons $250
    Bottom end with aftermarket crank $300
    Aluminum dual resonators $180
    X2 non finned PJS ride plate $100

    Plus actual shipping cost,PM if interested on any part/parts

