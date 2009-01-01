Selling my Trinity Epic X2.
Very low hour ski.
Hull was purchased in 2011, collected parts for ski over last 7 years.
Finally, it was professionally assembled and tuned in late 2017. Super strong ski!
Ski details:
2010 trinity epic x2 with carbon fiber hood
kawi sxr engine worked to 840cc
r&d head
r&d flame arrester
factory wet pipe
rhaas custom mounts
dual cooling
dual bilge pumps
riva bars
custom steering riser
odi grips
aftermarket trigger throttle
bulb primer
r&d sponsons
dakine footstraps
Trinity's workmanship on this ski is second to none. Text or email me with any questions:
jsmith5690@icloud.com
251-599-8076
located in Mobile AL
$10,500