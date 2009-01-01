pxctoday

    Trinity Epic X2 (gen 2)

    Selling my Trinity Epic X2.
    Very low hour ski.
    Hull was purchased in 2011, collected parts for ski over last 7 years.
    Finally, it was professionally assembled and tuned in late 2017. Super strong ski!

    Ski details:
    2010 trinity epic x2 with carbon fiber hood
    kawi sxr engine worked to 840cc
    r&d head
    r&d flame arrester
    factory wet pipe
    rhaas custom mounts
    dual cooling
    dual bilge pumps
    riva bars
    custom steering riser
    odi grips
    aftermarket trigger throttle
    bulb primer
    r&d sponsons
    dakine footstraps
    Trinity's workmanship on this ski is second to none. Text or email me with any questions:
    jsmith5690@icloud.com
    251-599-8076

    located in Mobile AL
    $10,500
    '96 Blaster--Riva Red Pipe, UMI Bars/Steering, Protec Plate, R&D Grate, JetTrim Seat
    '94 Blaster--Restored to '96 OEM Graphics and Colors, 760 engine, Dual Buckshot 44's, Factory Drypipe, Factory Pipe Waterbox, Rideplate & Grate, Hydroturf Mats,Magnum Pump
    '95 FX-1--"Real" FX1 B-Pipe, Ride Plate, Intake Grate
    '84 JS440--w/550 engine, Custom Paint, Kerker Wetpipe, SuperTrapp, UMI Bars Turnplate & Trigger, OP Nozzle and Steering Nozzle
    '96 GTX
    '94 XP
    Trinity Epic X-2
