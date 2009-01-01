|
Seadoo
At the end of last yr my Seadoo 2000 GTX wouldn't start after I ran it for awhile . I would be out for a half hour to an hour in the water shut it down ,then it wouldn't start back up for 10-15 minutes, is this due to something over heating and it wouldn't start back up till it cooled down ?
