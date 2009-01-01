Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: XL XLT 1200 Same motor as GP1200R Wrecking Australia #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2010 Location Australia Posts 187 XL XLT 1200 Same motor as GP1200R Wrecking Australia Hey guys not having much success wrecking my ski on Gumtree and Ebay so thought i would try here



everything is going



already sold crank,crankcases, carburetors, top exhaust mounts



everything else still for sale, have 3 cylinders AUD$100 each AUD$150 for the new WSM cylinder, have a whole pump unit drive shaft still in it AUD$120, electrical box AUD$80 untested, dash AUD$50 untested, exhaust i think it has the D plate AUD$45, trailer AUD$400, seats as a pair AUD$100



any electronics untested no refunds given hence the cheap price, prices not negotiable



i can in certain items post international however Australian post international is very expensive



basically i bought the jetski complete for cheap i was going to repair it than resell it later in the year when it's summer but i can't afford the $2000 repair bill so i have just parted out the ski



i have parts listed on ebay: sixshooter2017, you can also view my feedback

