XL XLT 1200 Same motor as GP1200R Wrecking Australia
Hey guys not having much success wrecking my ski on Gumtree and Ebay so thought i would try here
everything is going
already sold crank,crankcases, carburetors, top exhaust mounts
everything else still for sale, have 3 cylinders AUD$100 each AUD$150 for the new WSM cylinder, have a whole pump unit drive shaft still in it AUD$120, electrical box AUD$80 untested, dash AUD$50 untested, exhaust i think it has the D plate AUD$45, trailer AUD$400, seats as a pair AUD$100
any electronics untested no refunds given hence the cheap price, prices not negotiable
i can in certain items post international however Australian post international is very expensive
basically i bought the jetski complete for cheap i was going to repair it than resell it later in the year when it's summer but i can't afford the $2000 repair bill so i have just parted out the ski
i have parts listed on ebay: sixshooter2017, you can also view my feedback