  Today, 12:46 AM
    gazza2010au
    gazza2010au is offline
    Frequent Poster gazza2010au's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    187

    XL XLT 1200 Same motor as GP1200R Wrecking Australia

    Hey guys not having much success wrecking my ski on Gumtree and Ebay so thought i would try here

    everything is going

    already sold crank,crankcases, carburetors, top exhaust mounts

    everything else still for sale, have 3 cylinders AUD$100 each AUD$150 for the new WSM cylinder, have a whole pump unit drive shaft still in it AUD$120, electrical box AUD$80 untested, dash AUD$50 untested, exhaust i think it has the D plate AUD$45, trailer AUD$400, seats as a pair AUD$100

    any electronics untested no refunds given hence the cheap price, prices not negotiable

    i can in certain items post international however Australian post international is very expensive

    basically i bought the jetski complete for cheap i was going to repair it than resell it later in the year when it's summer but i can't afford the $2000 repair bill so i have just parted out the ski

    i have parts listed on ebay: sixshooter2017, you can also view my feedback
    Attached Images Attached Images
