PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Rogo head.yamaha 650. Compression questions
Installed a rogo head (attached pic) on a 92 waverunner 3 650. Seller said it was on his 650 super jet and it gave him 185psi.
I had 145psi on this waverunner. Test run today. I'm at 205psi!?!!??!
Fortunately I'm running avgas so I'm not super worried, but still, seems high for a rogo 650 head on a 650. I have an Sbt head gasket in her. Should I go thicker or double up?
Prospect Mountain Powersports
Altitude; 653
Limited 87 650SX- 43.6
Limited 93 X2- 45.1
Limited 87 hull/86 internals X2- 43.7
Stock 92 WR3- 37.0
Stock 93 WR3 w/Shuttlecraft JetSport
94 Waveblaster- Limited
09 superjet- stock 1 owner
88 WetJet 432- stock 1 owner
82 js440- stock 1 owner
92 js440- stock 1 owner
85 js550- stock 1 owner
85 js440 super stock- Expert Womens Class
85 js440- super stock- Region 8 Novice
