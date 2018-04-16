Installed a rogo head (attached pic) on a 92 waverunner 3 650. Seller said it was on his 650 super jet and it gave him 185psi.
I had 145psi on this waverunner. Test run today. I'm at 205psi!?!!??!

Fortunately I'm running avgas so I'm not super worried, but still, seems high for a rogo 650 head on a 650. I have an Sbt head gasket in her. Should I go thicker or double up?