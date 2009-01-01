Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Xl1200 gauge malfunction=no start? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 36 Posts 4,010 Xl1200 gauge malfunction=no start? Got a 98 XL 1200 does absolutely nothing when the starter button is pushed. Brought up a wiring diagram and saw that the power goes from the solenoid to the gauge then the lanyard switch, then back to the solenoid . There's power going into the gauge from the constant, the wire thatr goes to the lanyard switch from the gauge has no power under any circumstances. When I hook up 12 volts to the red wire at the lanyard switch it will turn over. I haven't been able to get the gauge display to turn on by any means. The one thing I haven't checked is the grounds at the gauge but it seems so far that the gauge is bad. Does(Checking grounds soin) this sound correct? How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





